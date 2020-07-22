Sections
Home / India News / Surrender or meet the same fate: Vikas Dubey’s mother warns another son

Surrender or meet the same fate: Vikas Dubey’s mother warns another son

Sarla Devi’s warning to Deep Prakash Dubey came days after Vikas Dubey, accused of killing policemen earlier in the month, was shot dead by Uttar Pradesh police on July 10 after he tried to escape while being brought back from Madhya Pradesh after his arrest.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 10:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Police inspect the encounter site where gangster Vikas Dubey was killed when he allegedly tried to escape from the spot following an accident, near Kanpur. (PTI)

Gangster Vikas Dubey’s mother has appealed to her younger son to surrender to the police, saying he and his family will be killed otherwise, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

Sarla Devi’s warning to Deep Prakash Dubey came days after Vikas Dubey, accused of killing policemen earlier in the month, was shot dead by Uttar Pradesh police on July 10 after he tried to escape while being brought back from Madhya Pradesh after his arrest.

Dubey’s younger brother is still untraceable and officials have said he went into hiding fearing arrest following the ambush on July 3 in Bikru village. Eight police personnel were killed and seven others, including a civilian, left seriously injured in that attack.

“Deep Prakash, please come forward and surrender, else police will kill you and your family,” Sarla Devi was quoted as saying by ANI.



“You will get the safety of the police. You have done nothing, don’t hide because of your relationship with your brother,” she added.

Police have said Vikas Dubey was the prime accused behind the Bikru village ambush.

Sarla Devi had refused to attend the last rites of her son and said that she has nothing to do with him.

A day before Vikas Dubey was killed in the police encounter, Devi had said that she will have no regrets if her son was gunned down for being responsible for the killing of the eight policemen.

Devi had said Dubey was involved in criminal activities from a young age and did not change his path despite repeated requests by his family members.

Vikas did not have amicable ties with his family members, including his younger brother. The relationship Dubey shared with his younger brother was strained and the differences were so grave that the family did not live under one roof, she had said.

The mother had moved in to live with Deep Prakash’s family while Vikas, along with his wife Richa Dubey and two kids, stayed in the separate house in the same locality in Lucknow.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

More rainfall likely in flood-ravaged Assam today, predicts IMD
Jul 22, 2020 11:41 IST
Silent spread of Covid-19 keeps scientists grasping for clues
Jul 22, 2020 11:41 IST
People more likely to contract Covid-19 at home
Jul 22, 2020 11:35 IST
Journalist Vikram Joshi’s family will get Rs10 lakh ex gratia: Yogi Adityanath
Jul 22, 2020 11:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.