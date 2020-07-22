Surrender or meet the same fate: Vikas Dubey’s mother warns another son

Police inspect the encounter site where gangster Vikas Dubey was killed when he allegedly tried to escape from the spot following an accident, near Kanpur. (PTI)

Gangster Vikas Dubey’s mother has appealed to her younger son to surrender to the police, saying he and his family will be killed otherwise, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

Sarla Devi’s warning to Deep Prakash Dubey came days after Vikas Dubey, accused of killing policemen earlier in the month, was shot dead by Uttar Pradesh police on July 10 after he tried to escape while being brought back from Madhya Pradesh after his arrest.

Dubey’s younger brother is still untraceable and officials have said he went into hiding fearing arrest following the ambush on July 3 in Bikru village. Eight police personnel were killed and seven others, including a civilian, left seriously injured in that attack.

“Deep Prakash, please come forward and surrender, else police will kill you and your family,” Sarla Devi was quoted as saying by ANI.

“You will get the safety of the police. You have done nothing, don’t hide because of your relationship with your brother,” she added.

Police have said Vikas Dubey was the prime accused behind the Bikru village ambush.

Sarla Devi had refused to attend the last rites of her son and said that she has nothing to do with him.

A day before Vikas Dubey was killed in the police encounter, Devi had said that she will have no regrets if her son was gunned down for being responsible for the killing of the eight policemen.

Devi had said Dubey was involved in criminal activities from a young age and did not change his path despite repeated requests by his family members.

Vikas did not have amicable ties with his family members, including his younger brother. The relationship Dubey shared with his younger brother was strained and the differences were so grave that the family did not live under one roof, she had said.

The mother had moved in to live with Deep Prakash’s family while Vikas, along with his wife Richa Dubey and two kids, stayed in the separate house in the same locality in Lucknow.