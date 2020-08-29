Sushant case: Rhea, brother quizzed for first time by CBI

Mumbai

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began questioning actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty on Friday in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Rajput’s flatmate and creative manager Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Keshav Bachner, too, were questioned for the fourth consecutive day at the DRDO guest house in Santacruz (East) on Friday.

Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials issued summons to a Goa-based hotelier, Gaurav Arya, and have called him for questioning on Monday in a parallel probe into allegations of money laundering related to the Rajput case. Arya runs Hotel Tamarind and Café Cotinga in Goa.

ED officials visited Hotel Tamarind at Anjuna, a coastal village in north Goa, but found the property shut. They stuck a notice on the door of the hotel, which, according to officials, has been shut since lockdown restrictions were enforced in March to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The notice stated that Arya must meet Rajiv Kumar, assistant director, ED, at 11am on Monday in connection with a case filed under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Arya has also been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The NCB had on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) against Rhea, Showik, talent manager Jaya Saha, Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi and Arya under sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

The NCB action came after the ED wrote to the agency, asking it to probe if drugs were supplied to Rajput and Rhea, who has been questioned multiple times by the latter.

Arya’s name cropped up in Rhea’s WhatsApp conversations related to drugs. ED officials, however, refused to divulge details of whether there were any financial transactions between Arya and Rajput, or Chakraborty or others named in the enforcement case information report (ECIR) registered by the central agency.

On Thursday, the ED questioned Saha and also summoned Rhea’s father, Indrajeet Chakraborty, to access his family’s bank lockers in the Vakola branch of Axis Bank.

Earlier on August 10, the ED questioned Rhea, Indrajeet and Showik. Later, Modi and Pithani, too, were questioned.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. The post-mortem report concluded he died by suicide. After a two-week quiet, a controversy erupted over the death, as a Bihar police team constituted to probe the case on a complaint by the actor’s family alleged it got no cooperation from its Mumbai counterparts.

The probe was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Supreme Court, which upheld the validity of Bihar Police’s first information report filed on the basis of a complaint by Rajput’s father, KK Singh, who has accused Rhea and her family of abetting his son’s suicide and misappropriating his money.

Chakraborty, who has been questioned multiple times by the agencies, has denied all allegations levelled against her.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra unit of the Congress demanded an investigation into an alleged nexus between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh in connection with Rajput’s death. The BJP hit back questioning why the Maharashtra police overlooked the “drug dealing angle” to the case and whether they were trying to shield some political leaders from the ruling Congress, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliance in the state.

When HT called Ssingh for a comment, his phone was switched off, and he had not responded to a message till the time of going to press.

State Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant has written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and home minister Anil Deshmukh seeking a probe into drug dealing in Bollywood. He claimed the filmmaker has links with BJP leaders from the state. Sawant said it needs to be investigated if the leaders had been shielding people involved in narcotic dealings.

BJP lawmaker Ram Kadam separately wrote to Thackeray demanding a debate in the state assembly over the matter and a thorough probe into drug dealing in Bollywood. In his letter to Thackeray on Wednesday, Kadam said, “The use of drugs in Bollywood is the latest angle which has come up in the SSR [Sushant Singh Rajput] death case and needs to be investigated. Bollywood has a long-lasting impact on the youth and such revelations related to film personalities are harmful as many draw inspiration from them. The issue needs to be discussed during the forthcoming monsoon session beginning from September 7.”