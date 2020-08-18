Sections
Home / India News / Sushant Rajput death: Supreme Court verdict tomorrow on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to transfer case from Patna to Mumbai

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will pronounce judgment on actress Rhea Chakraborty’s petiton for transfer of FIR filed against her by Patna Police, now being investigated by...

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 20:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai,

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will pronounce judgment on actress Rhea Chakraborty’s petiton for transfer of FIR filed against her by Patna Police, now being investigated by CBI, to Mumbai. The judgement will be given by Justice Hrishikesh Roy at 11 am.

Chakraborty, in her petition, had sought the transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai jurisdiction.

