Sushant Rajput death: Supreme Court verdict tomorrow on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to transfer case from Patna to Mumbai
Updated: Aug 18, 2020 20:07 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday will pronounce judgment on actress Rhea Chakraborty’s petiton for transfer of FIR filed against her by Patna Police, now being investigated by CBI, to Mumbai. The judgement will be given by Justice Hrishikesh Roy at 11 am.
Chakraborty, in her petition, had sought the transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai jurisdiction.