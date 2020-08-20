Sushant Singh case: ‘Will cooperate with CBI ’, says Mumbai police commissioner

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 in his apartment in Mumbai. (HT photo)

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. On being asked about working with the CBI, Mumbai commissioner Param Bir Singh said that the state police will fully cooperate with the team on the investigation.

“Of course, we will cooperate,” said Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The CBI team arrived in the city a day after the Supreme Court allowed the CBI to continue with its probe into the case filed against Rhea Chakraborty and her family for allegedly abetting the suicide of Sushant Singh.

Also read | ‘Truth will remain same, whichever agency investigates’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on SC order

While pronouncing the verdict, the apex court observed that due to the allegations made by the two states (Bihar and Maharashtra) of political interference against each other, it would be in the interest of justice to hand over the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena claimed that the case of the late actor’s death is being politicised to “malign” the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government.

Also read | Nitish claims vindication in Sushant case, says it is about justice, not politics

In the official mouthpiece of the ruling party, Shiv Sena said that it is surprising that even though the court found nothing wrong in the Mumbai Police’s probe, the case has been handed over to the CBI”

“Several criminal cases in Bihar were investigated by the CBI. How many real culprits did the CBI arrest so far? Sushant’s case was politicised only to malign the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government,” Shiv Sena said.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 in his apartment in Mumbai.

(With agency inputs)