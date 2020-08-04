Sushant Singh death: PIL in Bombay HC seeks transfer of investigation to SIT or CBI

Last week, the Supreme Court had dismissed a similar PIL seeking transfer of the probe to CBI. (Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay high court (PIL) seeking the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

The PIL has alleged that Rajput had taken the extreme step, as he was being sidelined in the film industry due to nepotism at the behest of some bigwigs, who had links with the underworld and politicians.

The PIL has claimed that the Mumbai Police is not recording statements of people, who could provide vital information on why Rajput chose to die by suicide.

It has cited that the Mumbai Police is overburdened with the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) management and is also trying to shield the industry bigwigs and made a case for the probe to be shifted to SIT, CBI or any other investigating agency outside Mumbai.

HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta will hear the PIL on Wednesday.

According to the PIL filed by Sameet Thakkar, a Nagpur resident through advocate Raspal Singh Renu, the investigation into Rajput’s death has been carried out in a shoddy manner by the Mumbai Police.

The petition has alleged that Mumbai Police has failed to crack the case and ascertain the reason behind his death by suicide.

The PIL has cited several factual anomalies and the tardy pace of the probe.

It has blamed the Mumbai Police for deliberately delaying the probe in a bid to obliterate crucial evidence linked to the high-profile case.

The PIL has cited that the Mumbai Police has failed to mention that Rajput has changed his subscriber identification module (SIM) card of his mobile phone at least 50 times in a month prior to his death by suicide.

It has pointed out that Rajput had tweeted thrice on June 14 and then deleted them intentionally before dying by suicide.

The petition has also questioned why the viscera report makes no mention of pomegranate juice cited in Rajput’s post-mortem examination report, even though his house help had deposed that the actor had consumed it hours before he was found dead in his rented apartment.

Last week, the Supreme Court had dismissed a similar PIL seeking transfer of the probe to CBI.