Sushant Singh Rajput case: Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6 by special NDPS court

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody was on Tuesday extended till October 6 by special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, court.

Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8 for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Before this, she was remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty have now filed a bail application in the Bombay High Court, according to news agency ANI.

The 28-year-old was arrested on the basis of statements from other accused who have been arrested in connection with the case. She was confronted with Showik, Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and his house staff Dipesh Sawant to ascertain their roles in an alleged drug racket.

Chakraborty has been charged under Section 8(c) (produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import); 20(b)(ii) (punishment for contravention in relation to the cannabis plant and cannabis where such contravention relates to small quantity, involves quantity lesser than commercial quantity but greater than small quantity, involves commercial quantity); 22 (punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances); 27A (punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders); 28 (punishment for attempts to commit offences); and 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the NDPS act.

Dozens of people, including Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and drug peddlers from Mumbai and Goa have been arrested by the agency so far.

(With agency inputs)