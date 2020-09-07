Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS forensic team conducts test to check for poisoning

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is seen in this file photo in Mumbai. A forensic team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has conducted a viscera test from the reports of Rajput to check for poisoning. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

A forensic team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has conducted a viscera test from the reports of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to check for poisoning, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

Dr Sudhir Gupta, the head of AIIMS’ forensic department, said the results will come within 10 days, according to ANI. Gupta is also the chairperson of the medical board formed in Rajput’s death case.

A five-member medical board of forensic experts was formed by AIIMS in August to look into the autopsy files related to Rajput’s death, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approached the hospital for assistance.

“We will look into the possibility of murder. However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined,” Dr Gupta had told PTI.

He had said the team will evaluate the injury pattern on Rajput’s body and correlate it with circumstantial evidence. “The preserved viscera will be examined and the anti-depressants that were given to Rajput will also be analysed at the AIIMS laboratory,” Gupta said.

CBI had approached AIIMS for its medico-legal opinion in the case. In a letter to the premier medical institute, the central probe agency said it will provide the team of forensic experts with the necessary medical papers, post-mortem reports, videographs and viscera reports at the earliest.

Meanwhile, actor Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned by officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai or the second day as part of its ongoing investigation related to the Rajput death case. Chakraborty was also interrogated by the NCB on Sunday.

NCB has arrested Rhea’s brother Showik and Rajput’s house keeping staff Samuel Miranda for their role in the procurement and handling of drugs. They have also arrested Dipesh Sawant, Rajput’s house help, among other people.

Sawant, NCB officials have said, is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

(With agency inputs)