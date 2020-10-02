Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS may release statement on its forensic report

Sushant Singh Rajput's aides stage a demonstration demanding justice for the late actor, outside the airport in New Delhi. (PTI)

The forensic team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences that analysed the autopsy report of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence is likely to issue a statement soon. The team has already handed over its findings to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which sought AIIMS assistance in this case.

Here is what we know so far

1. Dr Sudhir Gupta, the head of the forensic team, earlier said the report will not be made public as th ecase is sub-judice.

2. “AIIMS & CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion,” Sudhir Gupta said.

3. Vikas Singh, lawyer of the Rajput family, complained of the slow pace of CBI investigation. The attention has been diverted to drug probe, the lawyer alleged.

4. “The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting professional investigation related to death of Shri Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date,” the CBI said in a statement, countering all allegations of diverting the probe.

5. Reports said the AIIMS team didn’t find traces of organic poison in Sushant Singh Rajput’s body.

6. That there has been no metion of the timing of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in the autopsy report has been raised by the AIIMS team, reports said.