Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar govt files affidavit in Supreme Court, says Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer plea wrong

Rhea Chakraborty had last month moved the Supreme Court demanding that the FIR registered in Bihar against her be transferred to Mumbai where police are already investigating the actor’s death.

The Bihar government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, saying the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty to transfer the police complaint filed by Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in connection with his death is “misconceived and not maintainable”.

According to news agency ANI, the Bihar government said it has the jurisdiction to investigate the matter. It also said that Chakraborty’s submission that the entire cause of action arose in Mumbai and it has no jurisdiction to register FIR is liable to be rejected in view of the provisions under section 179 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Bihar police started their investigation after a first information report (FIR) was registered by Rajput’s father KK Singh in Patna against Chakraborty under several sections including abetment of suicide. The Bihar government and Rajput’s family had filed caveats before the Supreme Court seeking to challenge Chakraborty’s petition.

She had alleged before the Supreme Court that Rajput’s father has used his “influence” in roping her in the FIR lodged at Patna accusing her of abetment of suicide of his son. The allegations in the FIR lodged in Patna against her “reflect the influence” of Rajput’s father in illegally roping her in the case, she had said in the petition seeking the transfer.

“The petitioner is an actress and is into acting since 2012. In the peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case, the Petitioner has been falsely implicated in the present case filed at the instance of Krishna Kishore Singh-father of the deceased…,” she had said in her plea.

She had alleged that there cannot be an “impartial investigation” in Bihar for the case and sought transfer of the probe in the FIR to Mumbai.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14.