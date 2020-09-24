Sections
Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bombay HC to hear Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail pleas on Tuesday

Chakraborty had on Tuesday filed an application in the high court seeking bail in the drug case. On Wednesday, the court deferred the hearing for today due to incessant rains and flood-like situations in Mumbai, which continues to get worse.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 18:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested earlier this month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug probe. (AFP photo)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned hearing in bail petitions filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in a drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The court will now conduct hearing on the bail requests on September 29, according to news agency ANI.

Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested earlier this month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drugs link in the Rajput’s death on June 14. According to the NCB, Chakraborty and Showik financed and arranged drugs for Rajput.

The NCB has so far arrested over 10 people in the case.



The agency on Wednesday served summons to four other actors - Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. They have been named in NCB’s ongoing investigation into the drug angle in Rajput’s death.

Khan, who flew in to Mumbai from Goa on Thursday, and Shraddha Kapoor will appear before the NCB on September 26, while Padukone has been summoned on September 25.

The NCB, which started its investigation almost a month back, is the third central agency to launch a probe in connection with Rajput’s death. The case is also investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), which are probing Rajput’s death and the money laundering allegations, respectively.

