Sushant Singh Rajput case: CM Thackeray not in favour of handing over case to CBI

In a meeting held at CM Thackeray’s residence on Sunday, it was also decided to take cognisance of the attempts to defame Maharashtra Police and the state government, especially through social media, over the investigation.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 15:07 IST

By Surendra P Gangan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray interacts with senior officials at a review meeting in Pune. (PTI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and home minister Anil Deshmukh are determined about not handing over actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), despite the pressure mounting on them from various quarters.

Both Thackeray and Deshmukh are convinced that the Mumbai Police is capable of handling the probe.

In a meeting held at CM Thackeray’s residence on Sunday, it was also decided to take cognisance of the attempts to defame Maharashtra Police and the state government, especially through social media, over the investigation.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Commission (BMC) authorities have also clarified on Monday morning that they had quarantined Bihar Police officer Vinay Tiwari the previous evening as per the laid-down coronavirus disease (Covid-19) norms as he was a domestic air traveller and he is at liberty to apply for exemption from home quarantine.



