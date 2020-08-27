Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED grills Rhea Chakraborty’s father for 6 hours

Rhea Chakraborty father Indrajeet Chakraborty taken to ED office from Rhea’s residence at Santacruz in Mumbai. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo )

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money laundering angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death questioned Rhea Chakraborty’s father for the second time for nearly six hours on Thursday.

Officials summoned Indrajeet Chakraborty to the Axis Bank branch in Mumbai’s Vakola and was asked to bring the keys to his family’s bank lockers, people familiar with the developments told Hindustan Times. After he sought police protection, a Mumbai police constable escorted Rhea’s father to the bank at around 2:30 pm. He returned home at 9.30 pm.

The central agency had earlier questioned Chakraborty, her father and her brother Showik on August 10. Chakraborty’s manager Shruti Modi and Sushant Rajput’s friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani have also been questioned by the ED.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty shares video of her father being mobbed by the media

After Rajput’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28, the ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case on July 31.

Investigators had earlier gathered information about the formation of four companies by Rajput and Chakraborty, and her family. Two of these companies were registered while the other two were under the process of getting registered. They wanted to go through the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during the formation of these firms to find out the profit sharing agreement.

People in the agency familiar with the development have said that Chakraborty had responded to all the questions but could not divulge details of the exact sequence of events. ED has also questioned Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, Chakraborty’s chartered accountant Ritesh Shah, and Rajput’s chartered accountant Sandeep Sridhar in the case.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14.