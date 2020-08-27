Sections
Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED grills Rhea Chakraborty’s father for 6 hours

Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED grills Rhea Chakraborty’s father for 6 hours

A Mumbai police constable escorted Rhea Chakraborty’s father to the bank, where he was questioned by the ED, at around 2:30 pm. He returned home at 9.30 pm.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 23:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rhea Chakraborty father Indrajeet Chakraborty taken to ED office from Rhea’s residence at Santacruz in Mumbai. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo )

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money laundering angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death questioned Rhea Chakraborty’s father for the second time for nearly six hours on Thursday.

Officials summoned Indrajeet Chakraborty to the Axis Bank branch in Mumbai’s Vakola and was asked to bring the keys to his family’s bank lockers, people familiar with the developments told Hindustan Times. After he sought police protection, a Mumbai police constable escorted Rhea’s father to the bank at around 2:30 pm. He returned home at 9.30 pm.

The central agency had earlier questioned Chakraborty, her father and her brother Showik on August 10. Chakraborty’s manager Shruti Modi and Sushant Rajput’s friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani have also been questioned by the ED.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty shares video of her father being mobbed by the media



After Rajput’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28, the ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case on July 31.



Investigators had earlier gathered information about the formation of four companies by Rajput and Chakraborty, and her family. Two of these companies were registered while the other two were under the process of getting registered. They wanted to go through the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during the formation of these firms to find out the profit sharing agreement.

People in the agency familiar with the development have said that Chakraborty had responded to all the questions but could not divulge details of the exact sequence of events. ED has also questioned Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, Chakraborty’s chartered accountant Ritesh Shah, and Rajput’s chartered accountant Sandeep Sridhar in the case.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED grills Rhea Chakraborty’s father for 6 hours
Aug 27, 2020 23:05 IST
Limited entry/exits at Metro stations, special officials to enforce Covid rules
Aug 27, 2020 23:04 IST
High security registration plates compulsory for all vehicles: Ambala SDM
Aug 27, 2020 23:04 IST
DDA to start public consultation for Delhi’s master plan 2041 from Sept 2
Aug 27, 2020 23:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.