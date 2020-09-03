Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests 20-year-old Bandra resident

Sections
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested 20-year-old Bandra resident Zaid Vilatra in connection with the ongoing probe into the drug angle in connection with the death of 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 13:47 IST

By Charul Shah, Hindustan Times Mumbai

NCB is probing the drug angle in connection with the death of 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (HT photo)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested 20-year-old Bandra resident Zaid Vilatra in connection with the ongoing probe into the drug angle in connection with the death of 34-year-old Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Vilatra was arrested late on Wednesday night, and was produced before a metropolitan magistrate’s court on Thursday noon. He was remanded to NCB’s custody till September 9.

In its application before the court, NCB claimed that Vilatra ‘has revealed so many names with whom he was dealing in drugs’ and for that purpose, his custody was needed. “The NCB is investigating drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case and therefore is highly substantive and needs to be investigated thoroughly so as to uproot drug citadel in Mumbai especially in Bollywood (sic),” reads application filed by NCB seeking Vilatra’s custody.

On August 28, NCB had arrested Abbas Ali Lakhani (21) a resident of Bandra with 46 grams of ganja. On the basis of information given by Lakhani, his supplier Karn Arora was arrested from Powai with 13 grams of ganja.



Later, on the information provided by the two arrested, NCB had arrested Vilatra. The agency recovered Rs 9.55 lakhs, 2,081 US dollars, 180 UK Pound and 15 Dirhams. In his statement, Vilatra has reportedly said that the seized amount was sale proceeds of contraband and that he had supplied marijuana to many persons, claimed NCB.

