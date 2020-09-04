Sushant Singh Rajput case: Narcotics Control Bureau reaches Rhea Chakraborty’s residence

Rajput’s family has made serious allegations against Miranda - of helping Chakraborty in siphoning off his money and supplying the drugs. (ANI/Twitter)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday reached actor Rhea Chakraborty’s residence in Mumbai to conduct a search in connection with its probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, news agency ANI reported.

The houses of Chakraborty’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda, who is Rajput’s former housekeeping manager, are also being searched according to rule under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said NCB, according to ANI.

Miranda was appointed by Rhea Chakraborty in May last year. He used to manage all the household expenses. Rajput’s family has alleged that Miranda helped Chakraborty in siphoning off his money and supplying drugs.

So far, NCB has arrested five people in the drugs angle in Rajput case.

The bureau had said on Wednesday that it arrested Abdul Basit Parihar from Mumbai’s Bandra. “He had a connection with Samuel Miranda. Miranda is accused of procuring drugs on instructions of Showik Chakraborty,” ANI quoted an NCB official as saying.

NCB has also arrested Zaid Vilatra from Mumbai in connection with the case, ANI reported. Zaid is understood to be involved in the supply of narcotics like bud or curated marijuana to the high-end party circles of Mumbai, news agency PTI reported quoting NCB officials.

Agency sleuths claimed he was arrested after they obtained some “vital leads” into the narcotics case registered against Chakraborty and others, according to PTI.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also probing the case of Rajput’s death and has questioned Rhea Chakraborty and several others so far. It called Chakraborty’s father for the second round of interrogation on Wednesday. The agency had questioned Rhea Chakraborty’s parents for the first time in connection with Rajput’s death on Tuesday.

The CBI continued the interrogation of Showik, who was called for questioning for the first time last week, on Tuesday also, an official said.

Rhea Chakraborty and her parents are among those named in the first information report (FIR) registered by the Patna Police after a complaint from Rajput’s father, who has accused her of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his son’s money.

The 28-year-old actress has been questioned for around 35 hours by the CBI in the last four days.

Rajput (34) was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of the FIR lodged in Patna to the CBI.