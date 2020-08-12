Sections
Home / India News / ‘Nobody talks when farmers die’: Sharad Pawar on Sushant Singh Rajput case

‘Nobody talks when farmers die’: Sharad Pawar on Sushant Singh Rajput case

Pawar refrained from making any comments on the investigation that is being going on in the case.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 18:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. (Pratham Gokhale / HT PHOTO)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was an unfortunate event but it should not be discussed so much.

“I don’t think it is such a big issue. A farmer told me that over 20 farmers have died by suicide, nobody spoke about it,” Pawar said.

Pawar refrained from making any comments on the investigation that is being going on in the case.

“I’ve seen Maharashtra & Mumbai police for the last 50 years and I trust them. I don’t want to comment on what others have accused them of. If someone thinks that the CBI or any other agency should probe the matter then I won’t oppose it,” he stated.



Thirty-four-year-old actor died by suicide on June 14 and was found dead at his Mumbai residence. The governments of two states, Bihar and Maharashtra, have been in a tussle over the investigation of the actor’s death.

Maharashtra has been contending that Bihar had no jurisdiction in the matter since the death took place in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have recorded statements of 56 people including Rajput’s sisters, his friend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and some other film personalities in connection with his death.

On July 25, Rajput’s father KK Singh lodged a complaint with Patna police against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, accusing them of abetting his son’s suicide.

An FIR has been registered by Patna police against Chakraborty and others under various IPC sections.

Chakraborty, her family members, among others have been questioned by investigation agency the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on several counts in connection to the case.

