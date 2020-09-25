Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rakul Preet Singh records statement before NCB, Deepika Padukone may appear tomorrow

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh is seen in thi file photo in Mumbai. Singh’s statement was recorded on Friday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June. (ANI)

Actor Rakul Preet Singh’s statement was recorded on Friday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June. The agency had on Wednesday also summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, fashion designer Simone Khambatta and celebrity manager Shruti Modi for the ongoing case.

According to news agency PTI, Rakul Preet Singh, 29, was seen entering the guest house, from where the central agency is operating, in Colaba around 10.30am. “Rakul Preet Singh’s statement was recorded by the SIT today. It will be analysed and produced before the court,” Mutha Ashok Jain, NCB’s director general, told reporters.

NCB said that Karishma Prakash, actor Deepika Padukone’s manager, joined the investigation and she has been called again on Saturday. Karishma Prakash works at KWAN talent agency.

KWAN’s CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar and film producer Madhu Mantena have also appeared before NCB for questioning in the matter. Shruti Modi, the former business manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been questioned by NCB as well.

Padukone, who was in Goa, reached Mumbai on Thursday with her husband Ranveer Singh.

According to NCB, Padukone has submitted to join the investigation on Saturday, in connection with a drug case related to the late actor.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested in the drug case, is in judicial custody which has been extended till October 6.

NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor’s death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

(With agency inputs)