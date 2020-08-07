Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty asks ED to defer questioning

Rhea Chakraborty has requested the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to exempt her from appearing before it on Friday in connection with its investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput citing the Supreme Court’s hearing in her plea, news agency ANI reported.

The agency, which investigates money laundering and foreign exchange violations, had asked Chakraborty to appear before it along with documents pertaining to her investments at 11am on Friday at its Mumbai office.

Satish Maneshinde, according to ANI, said Chakraborty has requested that the recording of her statement be deferred till the Supreme Court’s hearing into her plea seeking the transfer of the police complaint lodged by Rajput’s father, KK Singh, against her from Patna to Mumbai on the ground of jurisdiction.

The summons is linked to a case by ED on July 31 on the basis of a first information report (FIR) by Bihar police that followed a complaint by Rajput’s father. He has accused Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor’s suicide and siphoning off his money.

The ED case was registered under the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also got the approval to join the investigation into the 34-year-old actor’s suspected suicide. The Mumbai Police, too, are probing the case.