Sections
Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty asks ED to defer questioning

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty asks ED to defer questioning

The agency, which investigates money laundering and foreign exchange violations, had asked Chakraborty to appear before it along with documents pertaining to her investments at 11am on Friday at its Mumbai office.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 11:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rhea Chakraborty. (Yogen Shah)

Rhea Chakraborty has requested the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to exempt her from appearing before it on Friday in connection with its investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput citing the Supreme Court’s hearing in her plea, news agency ANI reported.

The agency, which investigates money laundering and foreign exchange violations, had asked Chakraborty to appear before it along with documents pertaining to her investments at 11am on Friday at its Mumbai office.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar’s Gagandeep Gambhir to supervise CBI probe team

Satish Maneshinde, according to ANI, said Chakraborty has requested that the recording of her statement be deferred till the Supreme Court’s hearing into her plea seeking the transfer of the police complaint lodged by Rajput’s father, KK Singh, against her from Patna to Mumbai on the ground of jurisdiction.

The summons is linked to a case by ED on July 31 on the basis of a first information report (FIR) by Bihar police that followed a complaint by Rajput’s father. He has accused Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor’s suicide and siphoning off his money.



The ED case was registered under the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also got the approval to join the investigation into the 34-year-old actor’s suspected suicide. The Mumbai Police, too, are probing the case.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Donald Trump’s ban on TikTok leans on India, says risks are real
Aug 07, 2020 12:09 IST
Worried about your kids’ mental health? Here’s what experts recommend
Aug 07, 2020 12:06 IST
Tate Museum faces heat over racist mural in gallery’s ‘most amusing room’
Aug 07, 2020 12:07 IST
Anand can’t get over sweet birthday surprise from Sonam, here is proof
Aug 07, 2020 12:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.