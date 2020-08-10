Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty to face ED again today

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty will face the Enforcement Directorate again on Monday in money laundering case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. This comes after the ED grilled her brother Showik for nearly 18 hours on Saturday. As per reports, Showik’s questioning went on till around 6:30 am on Sunday morning.

Rhea Chakraborty’s previous questioning with the ED went on for nearly eight hours. On Monday, Rhea, along with her father Indrajit Chakraborty, will be questioned by the ED officials. The ED had questioned Rhea once on Saturday following which she was called back on Monday.

Chakraborty has filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding the CBI probe to be stopped. A hearing has been set for August 11 in the Supreme Court in the case.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta responds to Rhea Chakraborty’s chat revelation

According to sources in the investigation agency, the officials have got hold of electronic evidence in connection with the case and are also investigating phone records of conversations between Rhea, her father and brother, news agency ANI reported.

The CBI has also collected documents related to the actor’s death from Bihar Police. The ED has also asked the late actor’s friend, Siddharth Pithani, to appear before the agency on August 8.

After the actor’s father, KK Singh, filed an FIR against Rhea in Bihar on July 28, the agency registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case on July 31. The agency has registered a case against six accused, including Rhea, in connection with Rajput’s death who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.