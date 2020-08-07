Sushant Singh Rajput death: Actor Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED for questioning

Actor Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Friday for questioning in connection with the death by suicide of her live-in partner, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

She appeared before the central agency after it had rejected her plea to postpone the questioning in the matter.

The ED is conducting a parallel probe in the Rajput death case that is probing the money laundering aspect.

It had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) after Bihar Police had filed a first information report (FIR) against Chakraborty and four others a few days after Rajput’s death on June 14.

Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said: “My client (Chakraborty) is a law-abiding citizen. In view of the fact that ED has informed the media that her request to postpone the attendance is rejected, she has appeared before its officials at the appointed time and date.”

ED’s probe is focused on the allegations made by Rajput’s father KK Singh about certain suspicious monetary transactions.

Singh in his complaint, filed in Patna, had alleged that there were unexplained transfers to the tune of Rs 15 crore from his son’s bank account, involving Chakraborty and others.

ED sources said that Chakraborty is being questioned about the transactions in the four bank accounts, including her and Rajput’s.

ED is investigating if Chakraborty had taken the money from Rajput and illegally invested in some properties.

On Thursday, the central agency officials had questioned Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda.

While on Monday and Tuesday, ED officials had interrogated Sandeep Sridhar and Ritesh Shah, the chartered accountants (CAs) of Rajput and Chakraborty, respectively.