Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI questions unidentified person in Mumbai

The Supreme Court had on August 19 directed CBI to investigate the case while holding that the first information report (FIR) registered in Patna over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was legitimate.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 11:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput is seen in this file photo in New Delhi. The CBI team brought the unidentified person to the guest house where they are staying for questioning. (HT Photo)

An unidentified person was brought for questioning in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput by a team of officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Mumbai on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

The news agency reported citing an unnamed source that the meeting of CBI officers, who arrived from Delhi on Thursday, to investigate the Rajput death case, is underway at the airforce transit facility in Santacruz area of Mumbai. The CBI team brought the person to the guest house where they are staying, ANI added.

The Supreme Court had on August 19 directed the central agency to investigate the case while holding that the first information report (FIR) registered in Patna over the death of the Bollywood actor was legitimate. An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput’s father, under sections related to abetment to suicide.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to CBI. The top court had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.



The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor’s death after the Centre accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra on June 14.

