Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Investigation is still going on, says CBI

In the wake of reports that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has finished its probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the probe agency on Thursday...

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 17:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh,

In the wake of reports that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has finished its probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the probe agency on Thursday confirmed that the probe is still going on.

“Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. There are certain speculative reports in media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous,” the agency said issuing a statement.

Various reports claimed that the Special Investigation Team, which was looking into the case, has wrapped up the investigation process and is going to submit the report soon. It has also been rumoured that the probe agency did not find any “foul play” in the actor’s death.

The actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. Mumbai Police, which said the actor died by suicide, was carrying out the initial investigation of the case. In August, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the case. The CBI approached the forensic department of the AIIMS for a second opinion on Rajput’s autopsy. The forensic team has submitted its report to the CBI and has reportedly asserted that there was no mark to prove that it was not a suicide.

