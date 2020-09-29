Sections
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Probing all angles, says CBI

Last week, Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer said that the central agency’s investigation was drifting in a different direction, with more focus on drug-related offences rather than the actor’s death, suspected to be a suicide onset of the police probe.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 01:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that it has not ruled out any angles in its probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and all aspects are still being investigated.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting professional investigation related to death of Shri Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date,” CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said, days after Rajput’s family expressed displeasure over the pace of the probe.

Last week, Rajput’s lawyer said that the central agency’s investigation was drifting in a different direction, with more focus on drug-related offences rather than the actor’s death, suspected to be a suicide onset of the police probe.

“All attention is being diverted towards the drugs case. Today, we are helpless as we don’t know which direction the case is going in. Till today, CBI has not done a press briefing on what they have found out,” Vikas Singh, Rajput’s lawyer said.



The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. Rajput’s father, KK Singh, lodged a complaint with Patna police against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents and her brother, Showik, on June 25. The case was later transferred to CBI. The case is also being investigated by two other central agencies -- Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

While ED is looking into allegations of money laundering, NCB is probing a drug link in the case.

NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty on September 8 for allegedly procuring drugs for Rajput. Earlier this month, CBI issued another statement saying that the reports regarding the probe, attributed to its officers, were speculative.

“Certain media reports attributed to CBI investigation are speculative and not based on facts. It is reiterated that as a matter of policy, CBI does not share details of ongoing investigation,” the agency had said on September 3.

“CBI spokesperson or any team member has not shared any details of investigation with media. The details being reported and attributed to CBI are not credible,” it had said.

