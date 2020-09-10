Will Rhea Chakraborty be released from jail? Mumbai court’s verdict tomorrow

Sections
Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Sep 10, 2020

The special court in Mumbai will give its decision on bail pleas filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik on Friday. The court reserved its decision in the matter for tomorrow after hearing the pleas today.

Rhea and Showik had approached the court under NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) after the Magistrate court rejected their bail requests on Wednesday.

In her bail request, Rhea had stated that she is innocent and was falsely implicated in the case. It further claimed that Rhea “was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions and by her application on September 8 the applicant has formally retracted all such incriminatory confessions”.

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. In the remand application, the NCB has claimed that Rhea used to obtain drugs for Sushant and also used to “manage finances for drug procurement along with Rajput”.



The actor and her brother have been booked under Section 27 A of the NDPS Act which provides for punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders. If found guilty, the two can face imprisonment not less than 10 years and can also be fined Rs 2 lakh.

