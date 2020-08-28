Sections
Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by CBI in Mumbai

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by CBI in Mumbai

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began its probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput after the Supreme Court’s direction last week.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 10:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Shovik are seen in this file photo. Chakraborty reached the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai’s Santacruz East area along with Shovik where she will be questioned by CBI on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty will be questioned by officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday in connection with their probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year.

Chakraborty reached the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai’s Santacruz East area along with her brother Shovik where she will be questioned by the central agency. She has been accused of driving Rajput to suicide and taking his money among other things by his family.

Rajput’s flatmate and creative manager Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Keshav Bachner and house manager Samuel Miranda have also reached the guest house. They have been questioned by the agency several times in the past few days.

The CBI began its probe into the case after the Supreme Court’s direction last week.



Chakraborty’s father and brother have been questioned by several investigators and Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani has also been summoned by CBI.

The probe ageny is investigating Rajput’s death based on the first information report (FIR) filed by the his family in Bihar’s Patna, which names Chakraborty, her parents and brother Showik among others.

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Not wearing a mask can put flyers on no-fly list, says DGCA
Aug 28, 2020 11:07 IST
PM Modi hails achievements of ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana’ as it completes 6 years
Aug 28, 2020 10:59 IST
SC upholds UGC decision, University students will not be promoted without examinations
Aug 28, 2020 11:08 IST
IAF to formally induct Rafale jets on September 10
Aug 28, 2020 10:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.