Sections
Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Statement of 14 people including family, friends recorded

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Statement of 14 people including family, friends recorded

Bandra Police had recorded a case of accidental death the same day.“We have recorded the statements of 14 persons and an inquiry is ongoing,” Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 9), said.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 15:02 IST

By Suraj Ojha | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Mumbai

“None of the family members or friends has levelled any allegation,” an investigating officer said requesting anonymity said. (HT file photo)

Mumbai Police said on Saturday it has recorded the statements of 14 people who knew late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in order to understand the reason behind his death. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

Bandra Police had recorded a case of accidental death the same day.“We have recorded the statements of 14 persons and an inquiry is ongoing,” Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 9), said.

An officer said recording statements of people close to a person who has died by suicide is established police protocol.

The official added that the department has spoken to Rajput’s father, his two sisters, his friend and creative manager Siddharth Pithani, manager Sandeep Sawant, friend and actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chabbra, business manager Shruti Modi, public relations manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, a key maker and two house staff.



“None of the family members or friends has levelled any allegation,” an investigating officer said requesting anonymity said.

Mumbai Police have also written to firms with which the actor had worked with, or had a contract, to understand the terms of the contract.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hillsborough took away Liverpool’s edge and precipitated the Reds’s decline
Jun 20, 2020 15:12 IST
Twinkle Khanna reveals father Rajesh Khanna called her Tina Baba
Jun 20, 2020 15:05 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Statement of 14 people including family, friends recorded
Jun 20, 2020 15:02 IST
Sushant turned my 100-page script into 300-page novel: Kanika Dhillon
Jun 20, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.