Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ‘We didn’t leak information,’ CBI, NCB, ED tell Bombay high court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Enforcement Directorate (ED) which are probing different angles in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case did not ever leak any information “at any point of times”, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh informed the Bombay High Court as it was hearing a public interest litigations filed against media trial in reporting Bollywood actor Sushant Singh’s death. He was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

The petition over the television channel coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was filed by a group of retired police officers who had claimed that the sensitive information was being broadcast.

The petitioners questioned the source of these information asking whether the investigating agencies were leaking out these sensitive details. The agencies, in their affidavits, said they are aware of their responsibilities. “We know our responsibilities and there is no question of leaking information by any of the agencies,” the ASG added.

While the CBI is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of the Bollywood actor, the NCB is probing a drug angle and the ED is investigating the money-laundering charges against Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. The investigations are going on.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing final arguments on public interest litigations seeking that the media be asked to be restrained in its coverage of the probe into the actor’s death.

“The media was neutral then (in the past). It is now highly polarised….This is not a question of regulation, this is a question of checks and balances. People forget where to draw lines. Do it within lines,” the judges hearing the case said. The hearing will continue next week.

