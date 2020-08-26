Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Narcotics Control Bureau will also join the investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The ED wrote to the NCB, asking it to probe if drug was supplied to Rhea Chakraborty and Rajput.

NCB director Rakesh Asthana said, “We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening, stating that during their probe into the financial aspects, they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned.”

ED sources said that during their questioning of Jaya Saha, Rhea’s talent manager, they found some conversation between them about some drug. However, none of the three central agencies provided any details into the form of drug or if it was consumed by any of the persons involved in the case. Satish Maneshinde, senior counsel and Rhea’s lawyer, said, “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life. She’s ready for a blood test any time.”

At the same time, the ED has once again called Jaya Saha to its South Mumbai office for questioning. Meanwhile, CBI continued to question the late actor’s cook Neeraj Singh, roommate and creative manager Siddharth Pithani at the DRDO guest house in Santacruz (East).

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. The post-mortem report concluded he died by suicide. The probe was handed over to CBI by the Supreme Court, after it upheld the validity of a first information report (FIR) lodged by Bihar Police in response to a plaint filed by Rajput’s father, KK Singh.