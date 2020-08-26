Sections
Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe

The ED wrote to the NCB, asking it to probe if drug was supplied to Rhea Chakraborty and Rajput

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:15 IST

By Manish K Pathak, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput.(Pratham Gokhale / HT PHOTO)

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Narcotics Control Bureau will also join the investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The ED wrote to the NCB, asking it to probe if drug was supplied to Rhea Chakraborty and Rajput.

NCB director Rakesh Asthana said, “We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening, stating that during their probe into the financial aspects, they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned.”

ED sources said that during their questioning of Jaya Saha, Rhea’s talent manager, they found some conversation between them about some drug. However, none of the three central agencies provided any details into the form of drug or if it was consumed by any of the persons involved in the case. Satish Maneshinde, senior counsel and Rhea’s lawyer, said, “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life. She’s ready for a blood test any time.”



At the same time, the ED has once again called Jaya Saha to its South Mumbai office for questioning. Meanwhile, CBI continued to question the late actor’s cook Neeraj Singh, roommate and creative manager Siddharth Pithani at the DRDO guest house in Santacruz (East).

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. The post-mortem report concluded he died by suicide. The probe was handed over to CBI by the Supreme Court, after it upheld the validity of a first information report (FIR) lodged by Bihar Police in response to a plaint filed by Rajput’s father, KK Singh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Increase daily Covid-19 tests to 1.50 lakh, says CM Yogi Adityanath
Aug 26, 2020 15:27 IST
Let’s appeal to Supreme Court to postpone NEET, JEE: Mamata Banerjee to non-BJP chief ministers
Aug 26, 2020 15:24 IST
KGF: Chapter 2 shoot resumes, Prakash Raj joins the sets, see pics
Aug 26, 2020 15:20 IST
Mike Pompeo to have closed-door meetings with royal family in Bahrain, UAE’s top officials
Aug 26, 2020 15:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.