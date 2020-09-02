Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB arrests Abdul Basit, links him to Rhea Chakraborty’s brother

Actor Rhea Chakraborty leaves Enforcement Directorate office after being questioned in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two people in connection with the drug angle in the Sushant Rajput case case.

The agency said on Wednesday that it has arrested Abdul Basit Parihar from Mumbai’s Bandra. “He had connection with Samuel Miranda. Miranda is accused of procuring drugs on instructions of Showik Chakraborty (the brother of prime accused and Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty),” news agency ANI quoted NCB as saying.

Miranda is Rajput’s former housekeeping manager. He was appointed by Rhea Chakraborty in May last year. He used to manage all the household expenses. Rajput’s family has made serious allegations against Miranda - of helping Chakraborty in siphoning off his money and supplying the drugs.

The NCB has also arrested Zaid Vilatra from Mumbai in connection with the case, ANI reported.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also probing the case. It had questioned Rhea Chakraborty’s parents for the first time in connection with Rajput’s death on Tuesday.

Her father Indrajeet Chakraborty and mother Sandhya reached the DRDO guest house in suburban Kalina, where the CBI probe team is stationed, around 11 am and left in the evening after nearly eight hours of interrogation.

The CBI continued the interrogation of her brother Showik, who was called for questioning for the first time last week, on Tuesday also, an official said.

Rhea Chakraborty and her parents are among those named in the FIR registered by the Patna Police after a complaint from Rajput’s family who has accused her of abetting his suicide and misappropriating the actor’s money.

The 28-year-old actress has been questioned for around 35 hours by the CBI in the last four days.

Rajput (34) was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of the FIR lodged in Patna to the CBI.