Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to question Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is looking into the allegations of drug use by late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his actor-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, questioned Chakraborty for nearly six hours on Sunday. Rhea was allowed to leave the NCB office at around 6.15 pm.

Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of NCB said, “due to her late arrival, the investigation has not been completed. We will summon her again tomorrow and the investigation will continue.”

On Sunday morning, Rhea’s advocate and senior counsel Satish Maneshinde said, “Rhea is ready for an arrest as this is a ‘witch hunt’ and if loving someone is a crime, she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, she has not approached any court for anticipatory bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar police now with CBI, ED and NCB.”

Also read: Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant an ‘active member of drug syndicate’ - NCB

Earlier in the day, the NCB produced Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant before a magistrate court. Sawant was remanded to the NCB custody till September 9.

NCB officials informed the court that they wanted Sawant’s custody to investigate and confront him with other suspects including Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatra. All are in custody to unearth the drug trail.

According to NCB officials, on March 17, 2020, Sawant had gone with Samuel to get 5 grams of marijuana from Zaid Vilatra, who has been arrested and is in NCB’s custody, on Showik’s instructions.

Later, on April 17, 2020, Rhea and Showik instructed Sawant to receive a delivery of 10 grams of hashish from Kaizan Ebrahim, who is also arrested in the case, near Mont Blanc building. On May 1, 2020, Showik had asked him to receive marijuana from a person named Dwayne and had received 50 grams of marijuana from Dwayne on May 2, 2020. NCB officials also claimed that in the first week of June, Sawant had received 100 grams of marijuana from a delivery boy of Rishikesh Pawar and claimed that this showed him to be a part of the drug syndicate.

However, Sawant’s lawyer Rajendra Rathod argued in the court that the agency had not specified his exact role and that he was just an employee of Rajput.