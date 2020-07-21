Sections
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Police record senior journalist Rajeev Masand's statement

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Police record senior journalist Rajeev Masand’s statement

Mumbai: Rajeev Masand, a senior journalist and film critic, on Tuesday recorded his statement at Bandra police station in connection with the suicidal death of actor Sushant Singh...

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 17:18 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Mumbai: Rajeev Masand, a senior journalist and film critic, on Tuesday recorded his statement at Bandra police station in connection with the suicidal death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

Masand is the third journalist, whose statement has been recorded in the matter, according to Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-9, Mumbai Police.

The other two journalists, whose statements have been recorded, work for news portals, he said.

“On Monday, the statements of three psychiatrists and a psychotherapist were also recorded since Rajput was consulting them since November 2019,” Trimukhe added.



So far, Bandra police station authorities have recorded the statements of 40 people, including his cook Neeraj Singh, domestic help Keshav Bachner, manager Deepesh Sawant, creative manager Siddharth Ramnathmurti Pithani, sisters Neetu and Meetu Singh, father KK Singh, small screen actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, public relations (PR) manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, employees of Yash Raj Films (YRF), among others.

On June 14, Rajput was found dead in his suburban Bandra apartment following which the Maharashtra government had ordered a probe to ascertain the reasons behind his death by suicide.

