Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: AIIMS forensic team likely to meet CBI today

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: AIIMS forensic team likely to meet CBI today

The forensic team, led by Dr Sudhir Gupta, conducted a viscera test to check the possibility of poisoning.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 11:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajput Karni Sena supporters organise a candle march for late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in New Delhi, August 17. (ANI)

The forensic team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which went to Mumbai to re-examine the circumstances leading to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, is likely to meet the CBI Special Investigation Team (SIT) and submit its report on Sunday. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had approached the AIIMS seeking its medico-legal opinion on the autopsy files.

The forensic team, led by Dr Sudhir Gupta, conducted a viscera test to check the possibility of poisoning. The team is scheduled to meet the SIT today.

The report, however, will not be made public as the case is subjudice now.

“The report will be conclusiv,” Dr Gupta said earlier.



Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

In the parallel drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Bombay high court on Friday directed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file replies to bail applications filed by three arrested accused — Rajput’s domestic staff, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, along with alleged drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar. The next hearing will be on September 29.

(With agency inputs)

