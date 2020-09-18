Sections
Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Hearing on bail plea of Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Bashit Parihar adjourned by Bombay HC till Sept 29

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Hearing on bail plea of Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Bashit Parihar adjourned by Bombay HC till Sept 29

A special court in Mumbai had last week rejected the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Abdul Basit and Zaid Vilatra

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 19:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Hearing on bail plea of Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Bashit Parihar adjourned by Bombay HC till Sept 29. (Sarang Gupta/HT Archive)

Hearing on the bail plea of Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Bashit Parihar — all arrested in the drug case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death — was adjourned by Bombay HC on Friday. The next hearing will be on September 29.

Dipesh Sawant was Sushant’s personal assistant, Samuel Miranda is Rhea Chakraborty’s associate and Abdul Basit Parihar is an alleged drug peddler.

A special court in Mumbai had last week rejected the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Abdul Basit and Zaid Vilatra. However, Rhea and her brother have not moved a bail plea in the high court yet.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with Sushant’s death.

The Bollywood actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor’s death case on July 31.

