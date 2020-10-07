Sections
Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: No, I am not examining the case, says Harsh Vardhan

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: No, I am not examining the case, says Harsh Vardhan

Amid claims that the Union health ministry has taken cognisance of the AIIMS forensic report and the minister is now taking care of the case, Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter and...

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 12:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Several false reports surfaced claiming that the union health ministry will look into AIIMS’ report on Sushant Singh Rajput death. (PTI)

Amid claims that the Union health ministry has taken cognisance of the AIIMS forensic report and the minister is now taking care of the case, Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter and denied all such claims.

“An INCORRECT claim is being made in a section of the media that I have offered to take personal cognisance of Sushant death case,” the minister tweeted.

“I’ve NOT spoken to anyone nor offered to examine any case. Pls refrain from believing any unverified statements,” the minister added.

 

The assertion of the forensic team of AIIMS that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide met several reactions. Many, including Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput family, claimed that AIIMS forensic team head Sudhir Gupta had made a U-turn. They claimed that Dr Gupta had earlier indicated possibility of homicide.

Following this, social media was flooded with claims that the Union health ministry has asked AIIMS to submit a report on this apparent ‘flip-flop’, as AIIMS comes under the ministry. It was also claimed that the Union health minister is now looking into the easy. All these speculations are fake, the minister himself has clarified.

