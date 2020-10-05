Sections
‘We’re speechless if CBI probe isn’t trusted’: Sena after AIIMS report on Sushant

Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that since the beginning there has been a conspiracy to malign the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai police, which were earlier investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 12:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020. (Sarang Gupta/HT PFile Photo )

Days after a panel of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) looking into the autopsy report of Sushant Singh Rajput ruled out murder, Shiv Sena on Monday said that it was “speechless” if people still questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI’s) probe into the case.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that since the beginning there has been a conspiracy to malign the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai police, which were earlier investigating Rajput’s death.

“It (AIIMS report) is as per the reports of Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is the head of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He doesn’t have any political connection or any links with the Shiv Sena,” Raut said over the AIIMS report saying that the 34-year-old actor died by suicide, according to news agency ANI.

“Since the very beginning, in this case, there has been a conspiracy to malign Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police. If now CBI inquiry is also not being trusted, then we’re speechless,” he added.

Raut’s remarks came as Rajput’s family plans to request CBI that a new forensic team be formed as they alleged the AIIMS team’s report was inconclusive. “Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team. How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned,” Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Rajput’s father KK Singh, wrote on Twitter.

The lawyer had previously claimed that a doctor who part of the AIIMS panel had told him “long back” that the actor’s photos indicated that it was death by strangulation and not suicide. Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

