Sushant Singh Rajput’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar

One of the members of the Patna Police team also said that they will question the family of Disha Salian, who died a few days before Sushant Singh Rajput.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 14:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Bandra apartment in June, used at least 50 SIM cards, according to reports. (HT File Photo )

Sushant Singh Rajput’s phone records will be tracked and the family of his former manager, Disha Salian, will be questioned in connection with the death of the Bollywood actor, Bihar police have said.

According to news agency ANI, the four-member team from Patna Police, which is in Mumbai to probe Rajput’s death, has said that none of the SIM cards that were being used by the actor was registered under his name.

‘’One of them was registered in the name of his friend Siddharth Pithani. We are now tracking the call detail records (CDRs),’’ a member of the team was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The 34-year-old actor, who was found dead in his Bandra apartment in June, used at least 50 SIM cards, according to reports.



One of the members of the Patna Police team also said that they will question the family of Salian, who died a few days before Rajput.

‘’Even after constant attempts to connect with them on phone, we have failed to establish any contact,’’ an official said, according to ANI.

The team has recorded the statements of Rajput’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, friend Mahesh Shetty, sister Meetu Singh, Dr Kersi Chawra in Mumbai as well as his cook and sweeper. Some more people will be examined in connection with the case. The team also visited several banks to gather details about transactions from Rajput’s accounts.

Also Read: Sushant had no Godfather, says his sister in appeal to PM Modi, wants him to step in

Rajput’s father, Krishna Kumar Singh, had lodged a complaint against Chakraborty and six others including her family members in Patna last week. The case was registered under various IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

His father accused that Rhea Chakraborty befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career and exploiting him. He also alleged that at least Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from his son’s bank account to which Chakraborty and her family members had gained access. He also said that barely a week before Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence, Chakraborty had visited his house and taken away his laptop, ATM card and other important documents.

