Sushant Singh Rajput’s case latest developments: CBI begins probe, AIIMS’ forensic experts to assist

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. (Waseem Gashroo/HT Photo )

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday took over the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput as directed by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The central agency’s officials landed in Mumbai on Thursday night. They have divided themselves into four teams to carry out the investigation in the high-profile case.

While one team will translate documents from Marathi to English, another will be questioning people involved in the case. A third team is coordinating with senior officials in Delhi and handling logistics in Mumbai while the fourth one met deputy commissioner of police (Zone 9) Abhishek Trimukhe at his Bandra office on Friday to collect the case related documents.

Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14.

Here are the recent developments on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case:

CBI questions Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook Neeraj Singh

The CBI on Friday questioned the late actor’s cook Neeraj Singh and house manager Samuel Miranda. Singh was on Saturday brought to the guest house in Mumbai’s Santacruz, where the CBI officials are staying, for the second round of questioning.

Forensic experts meet CBI officials

A team of forensic experts also arrived at the guesthouse on Saturday morning, according to news agency ANI, while some CBI officials were spotted leaving the guesthouse for further investigation.

Rhea Chakraborty had ‘no relationship’ with Rajput on the day of his death: Lawyer

Rajput’s father KK Singh’s lawyer on Friday said that Rhea Chakraborty’s visit to the mortuary is “very suspicious” since “no relationship” with Rajput on the day of his death. He pointed towards the possibility of tampering with evidence.

“In what capacity was she allowed to see the body of Sushant? I believe she was taken from the backroom. Without showing grief, without sobbing, without breaking down, clearly exposes her mind that she was probably wanting to accept the blame of his death and she has no regret of it. She had no affection for Sushant,” lawyer Vikas Singh told ANI.

AIIMS team to ‘look into the possibility of murder’

After the CBI approached the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi to assist it with the probe, the hospital formed a five-member board of forensic experts to look into the autopsy reports of the late actor.

“We will look into the possibility of murder. However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined,” AIIMS’ forensic department chief Dr Sudhir Gupta was quoted as saying by PTI.

Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats with Mahesh Bhatt surface online

A conversation on WhatsApp between actor Rhea Chakraborty and film director Mahesh Bhatt has again surfaced online. On June 14, the morning of Sushant’s death, Chakraborty sent Bhatt a message at 9:35am, “Goodmorning sir. I demand my dose of energy via the morning quotes you send on WhatsApp. That’s it love you.” Later in the day at 2:35pm, Bhatt texted Chakraborty, “Call me,” but did not receive a response. He called her twice on WhatsApp between 4 and 5pm.

ED asks Rajput’s sister about missing funds

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recorded Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka’s statement on Friday and asked her about the missing funds from the actor’s bank accounts, according to officials quoted by news agency ANI.