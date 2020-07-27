Sections
Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Mumbai Police records Mahesh Bhatt’s statement

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Mumbai Police records Mahesh Bhatt’s statement

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Prior to Bhatt, police had called filmmaker and chairman of Yash Raj Films (YRF) Aditya Chopra at Versova police station to record his statement.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 15:59 IST

By Suraj Ojha, Hindustan Times Mumbai

On Sunday, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Mahesh Bhatt would be called and questioned by Mumbai Police regarding Rajput’s death. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai Police recorded filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s statement on Monday in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide on June 14.

Last week, Bhatt was summoned by Mumbai Police following which he reached Santacruz police station at around 11:30 am on Monday.

According to Bandra police officials, he was called at Santacruz police station, where he was questioned for around two and a half hours.

WATCH | Sushant Singh Rajput death: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt records his statement



 



At around 2pm, Bhatt left the police station.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 SIM cards, other missing links call for CBI probe: Lawyer

On Sunday, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Bhatt would be called and questioned by Mumbai Police regarding Rajput’s death.

Prior to Bhatt, police had called filmmaker and chairman of Yash Raj Films (YRF) Aditya Chopra at Versova police station to record his statement.

Police have recorded statements of 45 people to date.

So far, the statements have been recorded of Rajput’s cook Neeraj Singh, domestic help Keshav Bachner, manager Deepesh Sawant, creative manager Siddharth Ramnathmurti Pithani, sisters Neetu and Meetu Singh, father KK Singh, small screen actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, public relations (PR) manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, film critic Rajeev Masand, employees of YRF, among others.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares their chat from June 10, reveals story of his birth

On June 14, Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra following which state government had ordered a probe to ascertain the cause of his death.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amid discontent in Air India over pay cuts, pilots’ body seeks meet with minister
Jul 27, 2020 16:20 IST
UN says Afghan civilian casualties down by 13% this year
Jul 27, 2020 16:18 IST
UK keeps eye on France, Germany after slapping Covid quarantine on Spain
Jul 27, 2020 16:17 IST
Hooman hisses at cat. Kitty’s reaction is beyond hilarious. Watch
Jul 27, 2020 16:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.