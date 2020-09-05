Sections
Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant arrested by NCB

Main accused Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Rajput’s hourse manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by the NCB on Friday.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 20:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant in connection with the drugs probe being linked to the late actor’s death.

“NCB has arrested Dipesh Sawant, the house helper of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with the late actor’s death case,” said KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB.

“The arrest has been made based statements and digital evidence against Sawant for his role in procuring and handling drugs. He will be produced before court tomorrow at 11 am. Cross-examination of arrested people underway,” Malhotra added.

Main accused Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Rajput’s hourse manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by the NCB under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Friday and remanded to NCB custody till September 9. Showik will be confronted with his sister who will be summoned for questioning on September 6.



The NCB launched an investigation after it received communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

