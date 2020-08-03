Sushant Singh Rajput’s family didn’t raise any suspicion, no evidence against any politician: Mumbai Police commissioner

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput during an interview with HT on May 25, 2018 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Sarang Gupta/HT Archive)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family did not complain about any lapse in the investigation being carried by Mumbai Police into his death in June, the city’s top police official has said.

Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh also said that no politician’s name has come up during the investigation into Rajput’s death and “there is no evidence against any politician from any party”.

Singh said the statements of the 34-year-old actor’s father, sister and brother-in-law were recorded on June 16, two days after he was found dead in his apartment in Bandra.

Also read | ‘Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder, was taking medicines for it’: Mumbai Police Commissioner

“At that moment, they didn’t raise any suspicion neither they complained about any lapse in our investigation,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A four-member special investigation team from Patna Police has also started a parallel investigation into Rajput’s death after the actor’s father filed a complaint with them.

Rajput’s father, KK Singh, has lodged a police complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members and Patna Police registered a first information report (FIR) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including abetment to suicide.

His father alleged that Chakraborty and her family kept his son away from his family, handled his bank accounts and took away crores of rupees. His FIR mentioned that when she found Rajput’s bank balance was depleting, she left his house on June 8 and took cash, jewellery and his medical reports along with her, and also blocked his mobile number.

The top police official said Mumbai Police have recorded the statements of 56 people in the course of their probe into the case and that all angles are being investigated be it “professional rivalry, financial transactions or his health”.

“It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation,” Singh said.

Also read | No party held at Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on evening before death: Mumbai Police Commissioner

Chakraborty, the commissioner said, was one of the 56 people questioned by the city police. Her statement was recorded twice and she was called to the police station several times, he said. “I can’t comment about her whereabouts,” he added.

Singh also commented on the allegation by Rajput’s father in his police complaint filed in Patna that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from his son’s account.

“During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 cr in his account of which around Rs 4.5 cr are still there. Till now no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty’s account found and we still probing,” he said.

Singh said also denied claims by the Patna Police that they are not being helped in their investigation into the case even as Bihar’s director general of police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, in Mumbai to lead their probe, was “forcibly quarantined” by Mumbai’s civic authorities.

Vinay Tiwari had reached Mumbai on Sunday to lead the team probing the death of Rajput. It was just one of the points in the turf war playing out between the police forces of the two states.

“There is no question of non-cooperation. We are legally examining whether they (Bihar police) have jurisdiction or not in the case. Still, if they have got jurisdiction then they should prove it,” he said.