Sushant Singh Rajput’s family feels probe is going into different direction: Lawyer

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 20:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (Pratham Gokhale / HT PHOTO)

The family of Sushant Singh Rajput feels that the investigation into the case of the late Bollywood actor’s death case is going in a different direction, lawyer Vikas Singh said on Friday.

“All attention is being diverted towards the drugs case,” he said.

“Today, we are helpless as we don’t know which direction the case is going in. Till today, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not done a press briefing on what they have found out,” the lawyer also said.

“I’m not happy with the speed at which the case is going,” he added.



This came hours after Vikas Singh claimed that a doctor, who is part of All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) team, had told him “long back” that Rajput’s photos sent by the lawyer indicated that it was allegedly death by strangulation and not suicide.

Also read | AIIMS panel chief on claims of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer that actor was strangulated: ‘Can’t make opinion by seeing marks’

The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 following which the Mumbai Police had lodged an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

On July 25, Rajput’s father K K Singh lodged a complaint in the matter with Patna police against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents Indrajit and Sandhya, her brother Showik, the late actor’s then manager Shruti Modi and his house manager Samuel Miranda.

His family accuses Chakraborty and her family of cheating and abetting his son’s suicide.

The FIR lodged by Patna police was later transferred to the CBI.

The case is being investigated by the three central agencies-- CBI, Enforcement Directorate, and Narcotics Control Bureau. All are exploring different angles related to the case.

On September 8, the anti-drugs agency arrested Rhea Chakraborty for the alleged offence of procuring drugs for Rajput. Her brother Showik has also been arrested.

(With agency inputs)

