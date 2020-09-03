Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has grave doubts it’s not suicide but murder: Lawyer

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father’s lawyer on Thursday said that the late actor’s family has doubts that the incident was not a suicide and but murder, according to news agency ANI.

“The family is definitely having grave doubt that this is not suicide but a murder,” lawyer Vikas Singh representing Rajput’s father KK Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Vikas Singh’s remark came a day after he told reporters that the Mumbai police had made Rajput’s father sign a statement that was written in Marathi and that the family did protest against it as opposed to what the Mumbai police commissioner has said.

This comes in the backdrop of reports that KK Singh told Mumbai police in a statement that he believes his son might have “done suicide out of dejection.”

The lawyer, however, refuted the claims saying, “At that point, we only protested that it should not be in Marathi. We did not know what was written in Marathi as none of the family members hails from Maharashtra.”

In late August, as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approached All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) for assistance, it formed a medical panel to look into the alleged murder angle in the case. “We will look into the possibility of murder. However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined,” AIIMS’ forensic department chief Dr Sudhir Gupta had said. He had also termed the missing time stamp on the autopsy report ‘a hard fact’.

In an FIR filed in Patna, KK Singh has alleged that actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members drove his 34-year-old son to suicide.

The CBI is currently investigating the death of the actor at his Bandra apartment on June 14. A money laundering and drug-related angle is also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) respectively.