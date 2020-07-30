Sections
Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput’s kin file caveat in SC, seek hearing on Rhea’s plea to transfer probe to Mumbai

Sushant Singh Rajput’s kin file caveat in SC, seek hearing on Rhea’s plea to transfer probe to Mumbai

The actress had moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking a stay on the investigation by the Bihar Police on the FIR filed against her by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father for allegedly abetting the suicide of his son.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 15:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint by Krishna Kumar Singh, the actor’s father against Rhea Chakraborty, the actor’s friend, and six others on July 25, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide and fraud, the police said. (FILE PHOTO.)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family filed a caveat before the Supreme Court on Thursday, seeking to be heard in connection with actress Rhea Chakraborty’s petition in the apex court, pleading for the transfer of the investigation to Mumbai. The Supreme Court, earlier on Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking transfer of the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death from Mumbai police to the CBI.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said that the Mumbai Police should be allowed to complete the investigation and if something was found, then a plea should be filed before the Bombay High Court, news agency PTI reported.

“Go to Bombay High Court if you have anything concrete to show,” the bench said when the counsel for PIL petitioner Alka Priya sought the CBI probe into the death of the actor.

ALSO READ | Mayawati wades into row over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Congress is her target



The actress had moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking a stay on the investigation by the Bihar Police on the FIR filed against her by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father for allegedly abetting the suicide of his son.



An FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint by Krishna Kumar Singh against Rhea Chakraborty, the deceased actor’s friend, and six others on July 25, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide and fraud, the police said.

The actress, in her petition, had sought the transfer of the FIR lodged by Sushant’s father from Patna to Mumbai. Earlier, a four-member Bihar Police team arrived in Mumbai to probe the abetment to suicide charge against her and six others.

The actor (34), died by suicide in his apartment in Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been investigating the case.

