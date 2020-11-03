Sushant Singh Rajput’s mental health may have deteriorated after sisters gave medicines: Mumbai Police

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is seen in this file photo. Bandra Police’s senior inspector Nikhil Kapse in the affidavit refuted the allegations that the police were damaging the reputation of the petitioners or any deceased person. (AFP Photo )

Mumbai Police have informed Bombay High Court they were duty-bound to book actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters as the complaint lodged against them by Rhea Chakraborty “disclosed commission of offence”, according to news agency PTI.

The force made the admission on Monday in an affidavit in the high court seeking dismissal of the petition filed by Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh to quash the first information report (FIR) lodged against them for alleged forgery and fabrication of a medical prescription for their brother, PTI added. They were booked by Bandra Police in September after Rhea Chakraborty lodged a complaint against Rajput’s sisters.

Also read | Rhea Chakraborty’s accusations against Sushant’s sisters ‘speculative’, says CBI

Bandra Police’s senior inspector Nikhil Kapse in the affidavit refuted the allegations that the police were damaging the reputation of the petitioners or any deceased person. The affidavit said that the police were not trying to “influence or derail” the probe being carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by registering the FIR against Rajput’s sisters. “The FIR (against Priyanka and Meetu) was registered based on the information provided by the first informant (Chakraborty) disclosing commission of offence,” the affidavit said, according to PTI.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput death: Why is CBI silent on status of probe, asks Maharashtra Congress

The affidavit also claimed Chakraborty had said in her complaint that a fake and fabricated medical prescription was sent by Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh with the help of a Delhi-based doctor wherein medicines for anxiety were prescribed to Rajput. “FIR lodged at Mumbai seeks investigation into alleged offence of conspiracy, forgery, cheating and conspiracy by petitioners sisters of Sushant Singh Rajput, Dr Tarun Kumar and others for fabricating medical prescription to procure and administer controlled drugs/psychotropic substances to Sushant Singh Rajput without his actual examination. FIR also seeks investigations into the possibility of deterioration of his mental health and eventual suicide pursuant to the said conspiracy,” the affidavit said, according to Live Law.

Also read | Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash untraceable: Official

“This version of the informant disclosed cognisable offences warranting investigation and requiring no preliminary enquiry. Therefore, the Mumbai Police were duty-bound to register the FIR,” the affidavit said. It added that the police, in keeping with the order passed by the Supreme Court, referred all relevant documents pertaining to the FIR to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing Rajput’s death case, after its registration. The police opposed the stand taken by CBI that they should not have registered the FIR in the same case that the central agency was already probing.

“The case being probed by the CBI is one registered by the deceased’s father in Bihar. On the other hand, the FIR lodged by the Mumbai police is by Rhea Chakraborty seeking investigation for forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Priyanka and Meetu and doctor Tarun Kumar,” the affidavit said. It is now for the CBI to investigate both the FIRs and to file appropriate reports, it added.

A bench of justice SS Shinde and justice MS Karnik will take up the plea for hearing on Wednesday. Rajput was found dead in his house in Bandra on June 14 this year.

(With PTI inputs)