India News

Sushant was not as famous during his lifetime as after death: Majeed Memon

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 16:57 IST

By Faisal Malik,

Mumbai: Majeed Memon, a former Rajya Sabha (RS) member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), triggered a row on Wednesday, when he said that the later actor Sushant Singh Rajput found more fame after his death by suicide than while he was alive.

He said Rajput is grabbing the headlines more than, perhaps, Prime Minister Narendra Modi or US President Donald Trump.

The NCP quickly distanced itself from Memon’s statement and said it was his personal opinion. The party did not support the statement.

Memon also clarified that his statement should not be misinterpreted, as he, too, sought justice for the late and popular actor.



“Rajput was not as famous during his lifetime as he is after his death. The space in the media he is occupying nowadays is, perhaps, more than our PM or President of US!” Memon said in a series of tweets on Wednesday afternoon.

“When a crime is at an investigation stage, secrecy has to be maintained. Publicising every development in the process of collecting vital evidence adversely affects the interest of truth and justice,” he further tweeted, while criticising a section of media for their disproportionate coverage of Rajput’s death.

“The statement made by Majeed Memon on Twitter is his personal opinion and not of the NCP. Our party does not endorse or support his statement in any form or manner. He is not a spokesperson of the NCP, which must be noted by all,” said Nawab Malik, spokesperson, NCP, and the minister for minority affairs minister, Maharashtra.

“There is so much noise on my tweet on Rajput. Does it mean that Rajput was not popular during his lifetime or that he should not get justice? Certainly not. Misinterpretation should be avoided. The tweet does not in any way insults or belittle him,” the ex-RS member clarified through another tweet.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the death of Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

