Sushil Modi is BJP’s Rajya Sabha choice for Ram Vilas Paswan seat

The vacancy arose after the passing away of former LJP chief and union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 21:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushil Modi. (Photo@SushilModi)

The BJP has nominated Sushil Modi, former deputy chief minister of Bihar, as its Rajya Sabha candidate for the December 14 by-poll to fill the vacancy that arose from the state. It signals Sushil Modi’s move to the Centre.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has got two new deputies this time: Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi.

The BJP high command’s decision to replace Sushil Modi with new faces came as a surprise to several party leaders and also to BJP’s alliance partner, the JD(U).

Amid chatter that Sushil Modi was upset at the move, Devendra Fadnavis, who was Bihar in-charge for the just concluded polls, had said at the time that “a new responsibility will be given to him”.

