Sushil Modi is BJP’s Rajya Sabha choice for Ram Vilas Paswan seat

The BJP has nominated Sushil Modi, former deputy chief minister of Bihar, as its Rajya Sabha candidate for the December 14 by-poll to fill the vacancy that arose from the state. It signals Sushil Modi’s move to the Centre.

The vacancy arose after the passing away of former LJP chief and union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has got two new deputies this time: Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi.

The BJP high command’s decision to replace Sushil Modi with new faces came as a surprise to several party leaders and also to BJP’s alliance partner, the JD(U).

Amid chatter that Sushil Modi was upset at the move, Devendra Fadnavis, who was Bihar in-charge for the just concluded polls, had said at the time that “a new responsibility will be given to him”.