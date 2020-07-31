Sushil Modi wades into a battle of probes between Bihar and Maharashtra in Sushant Singh case

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi has accused Mumbai police of obstructing a “fair probe” in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death being conducted by Bihar police. Modi’s questioning of Mumbai police comes amid growing calls for a CBI probe in the case and follows allegations by the actor’s family that the Mumbai police was more interested in framing big names in Bollywood.

“Mumbai police is putting obstruction in the way of a fair investigation by Bihar police in #Sushant death case. BJP feels that CBI should take over this case,” Bihar deputy chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted on Friday.

The differences over the ongoing probe in Sushant’s death is snowballing into a faceoff between the two states as Maharashtra government continues to back investigations by Mumbai police and has again rejected calls for a CBI probe.

“Mumbai police are investigating the matter. Police will investigate on the basis of evidence, we expect that the probe will be completed as soon as possible and the police will reach a conclusion,” said state water resources minister Jayant Patil on demand of CBI inquiry in the case.

The Bihar police team, which has alleged non-cooperation from Mumbai police in their parallel investigation into a case of abetment to suicide filed against actor Rhea Chakraborty, held a high-level meeting at Bihar DGP’s office in Patna on Friday.

Rhea was Sushant’s live-in partner and has been accused along with six of her kin of abetment to suicide, withdrawing crores from Sushant’s bank account and harassing him mentally, by Sushant’s family.

Sushant’s family had filed an FIR against Chakraborty in a Bihar police station a few days ago and has legally opposed attempts to transfer the case to Mumbai accusing the metropolis police of inaction and waylaying the probe into the 34-year old actor’s death by questioning film personalities and production houses, focusing on alleged nepotism as a possible cause of Sushant ending his own life in frustration.

They have also pointed out that the Mumbai police have not registered even an FIR in the matter since June 14, when Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai.

Several Bihar politicians including Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, his son Chirag Paswan, have expressed apprehensions about the probe being conducted by Mumbai police and demanded a CBI probe into Sushant’s death.

According to ANI, a letter petition has been filed in Patna High Court seeking the transfer of investigation into Rajput’s death from Bihar police to CBI. The petition came days after a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, dismissed a petition seeking a CBI inquiry into Rajput’s death.