Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Suspected Covid-19 patient left outside J&K hospital, outrage on social media

Suspected Covid-19 patient left outside J&K hospital, outrage on social media

The patient, a woman, was later shifted to the ward by the workers of Jammu and Kashmir’s Chest Diseases Hospital.

Updated: May 19, 2020 09:59 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Srinagar

A person suspected of Covid-19 seen with an attendant on the stairs of Chest Disease Hospital, in Srinagar on Monday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)

A picture of a suspected Covid-19 patient, along with an attendant, lying on the stairs of Jammu and Kashmir’s Chest Diseases (CD) hospital triggered outrage on social media, prompting the authorities to take note.

In the heartbreaking picture, a woman is lying on her back on the stairs of the hospital while the attendant is trying to comfort her.

The duo was captured in frame by HT’s Waseem Andrabi after they were brought from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in an ambulance and left on the stairs. The ambulance driver sped away without caring to help them shift properly.

“Patients were disembarked from the ambulance and driver sped away, leaving them in hospital premises unattended, “ Andrabi said.



People felt outraged. “It speaks a lot how badly patients are being treated. At this time they need our heping hand not this attitude. Action should be taken against persons for negligence,” said a Srinagar resident Muzaffar Ahmad.

Head of Chest Medicine at CD Hospital, Dr Naveed Shah, said that they witnessed rush of patient today.

“9 patients were transferred from SMHS to CD hospital in one go. Could not have shifted all pts in one go to the emergency and ward especially positive ones for fear of transmission of infection. Authorities informed to shift at intervals to avoid it in future.. Matter addressed,” Shah said in a tweet.

Andrabi said that the patient was later shifted to the ward by the workers of CD Hospital.

Three Covid-19 patients died in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the total number of death toll in the union territory to 16. All the deaths happened at CD hospital.

Moreover, 102 persons tested positive for the respiratory disease on Monday, 83 of them were tested at CD hospital alone. With this, the total number of cases in the Union territory rose to 1,289.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Equality and dignity for all’: JP Nadda hails J&K govt’s move to define domicile rules
May 19, 2020 11:23 IST
Pooja Bhatt slams Faizal Siddiqui’s ‘depraved’ TikTok video
May 19, 2020 11:18 IST
Former SSB jawan, who murdered 3 including wife and son, killed in police firing in Assam
May 19, 2020 11:17 IST
Google Search app on Android, iOS gets dark mode support
May 19, 2020 11:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.