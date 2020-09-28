Sections
Home / India News / Suspected Maoist killed in encounter in Bijapur, combing operation still on: Bastar Police

Suspected Maoist killed in encounter in Bijapur, combing operation still on: Bastar Police

Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P, told HT that the team of District Reserve Guard and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were in the jungles of Gangaloor when the incident took place.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 18:05 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

According to the Bastar Police, the Maoist is yet to be identified and the body has been taken to the district headquarters. (Image used for representation). (PTI FILE PHOTO.)

A suspected Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district of Bastar division on Monday.

According to the police, the Maoist is yet to be identified and the body has been taken to the district headquarters.

“We had specific inputs about the gathering of Maoists in the jungle hence a team was sent there. At around 9.30 am the encounter started between Maoists and security forces and continued for about 30 minutes Pedapal and Pidiya villages,” the IG said.

After the encounter was over, the body of a Maoist was recovered from the spot.

“Combing operations in the forest is still on and more details are awaited,” the IG said.

