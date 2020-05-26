Sections
Home / India News / Suspected ‘spy’ pigeon from Pakistan carrying ‘coded message’ captured in Jammu and Kashmir

Suspected ‘spy’ pigeon from Pakistan carrying ‘coded message’ captured in Jammu and Kashmir

Security agencies concerned are working to decipher the “coded message”, the officials said.

Updated: May 26, 2020 11:33 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Jammu

Locals in Kathua captured a pigeon near Indian border fences. (ANI Photo )

A pigeon, suspected to be trained in Pakistan for spying, was captured along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

They said the pigeon, carrying a “coded message”, was captured by residents of Manyari village in Hiranagar sector soon after it flew into this side from Pakistan.

Security agencies concerned are working to decipher the “coded message”, the officials said.

“The villagers handed over the pigeon (to the local police station) yesterday. A ring was seen attached to one of its legs with some numbers on it and a probe is on,” Senior Superintendent of Police of Kathua Shailendra Mishra said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Elon Musk, Grimes change their son’s name. Memes remain hilarious though
May 26, 2020 12:24 IST
Spanish cyclist stranded in Tripura leaves after two months
May 26, 2020 12:20 IST
Kerala snake bite murder: Police to conduct post-mortem of carcasses of two snakes
May 26, 2020 12:12 IST
Fan asks Sonu Sood to reunite him with girlfriend, actor has witty reply
May 26, 2020 12:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.