Suspended since March 24, inter-state travel to be allowed in Lockdown 4.0

The Centre on Sunday extended the lockdown for the fourth time till May 31, but with considerable relaxations in place. People across the country will now be allowed to travel inter-state — a move that was not permitted since the lockdown was first imposed on March 24.

The latest lockdown guidelines issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla indicate that inter-state bus services will be allowed with the provision that states on both ends give their consent. It also means that people can now drive down to other cities in different states, again depending on what those particular states have allowed.

Air travel and metro services in cities will still remain suspended however. All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will remain prohibited throughout the country.

The Railway Ministry has said there will be no change in train services. It will continue to be the same as in Lockdown 3. Only Shramik Special trains and those special passenger trains which have already been permitted will continue to run. Regular passenger trains plying between states will continue to remain suspended.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), while issuing the new guidelines for Lockdown 4.0, met most of the demands of the states, allowing them to decide Red, Green and Orange zones on their own. The classification of red, green, and orange zones will be decided by respective states and Union Territories after taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare based on the concentration of Covid-19 positive cases in those areas.

Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 7 pm and 7 am will not be permitted, a guideline similar to lockdown 3.0.

All schools, colleges, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls will continue to remain shut. However, the government has allowed the opening of stadiums and sports complexes but without any spectators.